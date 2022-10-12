Kanye West scheduled a spot on “The Shop: Uninterrupted”

Kanye West’s appearance on The Shop: Uninterrupted will not be aired.

The rapper was featured in the show, but the showrunners decided to pull the plug.

He is no longer a regular part of the production team’s set.

The 45-year-old was mentioned in an episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted, according to Deadline, but the showrunners chose to cancel it.

Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago, and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion, and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes,” in a statement to Andscape, the CEO of SpringHill Company remarked.

The host of the programme explained why the episode was cancelled:”We have decided not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate,” Carter threw in.

Carter also apologized to the show’s audience and staff, saying he accepted “full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation.”

He said, “Hate speech should never have an audience.”

