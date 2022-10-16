Kanye West spotted wearing ‘Tremendez’ printed shirt during date with Juliana Nalu

Kanye West faces criticism for George Floyd’s remarks
Kanye West claimed that George Floyd's actual cause of death was fentanyl....
Saturday evening, Kanye West dines with Juliana Nalu at Beauty and Essex in Hollywood while wearing a shirt with the word “Tremendez” printed on it.
The 45-year-old Donda rapper, who has been involved in numerous issues, wore a white T-shirt with the name ‘Tremendez’ printed on the front, a title given to Tremaine by Yeezy’s CEO.
The top featured a stylized Tremaine whose mouth is being closed by an American flag-adorned hand.
Kanye tucked the t-shirt into a pair of black pants and wore eccentric black boots.
Juliana, age 24, maintained a low profile by wearing a black baseball cap and a khaki green coat.
Kanye posted multiple screenshots of a supposedly ‘brief conversation’ with Tremaine on Instagram.
