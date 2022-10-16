Kanye West spotted wearing ‘Tremendez’ printed shirt during date with Juliana Nalu

The 45-year-old Donda rapper wore a white T-shirt with the name ‘Tremendez’ printed on the front.

Saturday evening, Kanye West dines with Juliana Nalu at Beauty and Essex in Hollywood while wearing a shirt with the word “Tremendez” printed on it.

The 45-year-old Donda rapper, who has been involved in numerous issues, wore a white T-shirt with the name ‘Tremendez’ printed on the front, a title given to Tremaine by Yeezy’s CEO.

The top featured a stylized Tremaine whose mouth is being closed by an American flag-adorned hand.

Kanye tucked the t-shirt into a pair of black pants and wore eccentric black boots.

Juliana, age 24, maintained a low profile by wearing a black baseball cap and a khaki green coat.

Kanye posted multiple screenshots of a supposedly ‘brief conversation’ with Tremaine on Instagram.

