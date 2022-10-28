Kanye West Twitter account restored one day after Elon Musk takes over

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been reinstated.

The rapper was suspended from Twitter and Instagram last month.

He has yet to post a new tweet since his suspension.

Kanye West has returned to Twitter. Kanye’s Twitter account, which had been suspended for making anti-Semitic sentiments, has been reinstated one day after Elon Musk acquired the social media platform.

The rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, was suspended from Twitter and Meta Platforms’ Instagram last month, and some of his anti-Semitic online posts were removed by the platforms.

While West’s account has been reinstated, he has yet to compose a new tweet, and his anti-Semitic post has not been removed.

Musk grabbed control of Twitter in a $44 billion acquisition on Thursday, ousting senior executives but providing no details on how he plans to achieve the goals he has established for the popular social media network.

Donald Trump, Roger Stone, Alex Jones, Steve Bannon, and U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene are among the prominent figures who were banned from Twitter.

Several firms, including Balenciaga, GAP, Vogue, and Adidas, severed relations with Ye when he proclaimed war on Jews, causing him to lose his billionaire status.

