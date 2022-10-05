Kanye West wears a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt

Kanye West shocked his fans when he wore a shirt that said “White Lives Matter” to his Yeezy event at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The rapper was seen wearing the same shirt as Candace Owens, who also had the same words on it.

Kanye wore the controversial outfit for his Yeezy presentation. Candace Owens, a conservative commentator, wore the same shirt in white to the show and put a picture of it on Twitter. On the front of the t-shirt was a picture of Pope John Paul II and the words “We Will Follow Your Example” (Seguiremos Tu Ejemplo).

Kanye talked about a lot of different things during his speech, including classism in the fashion business. He or she said, “People think they have the right to tell me I’m crazy face-to-face. Like it doesn’t hurt my feelings. Or, you don’t have to be crazy to make the world a better place “, via People. Netizens couldn’t stop talking about Kanye’s controversial outfit, especially when they thought about what it meant to say “White Lives Matter.”

The Anti-Defamation League called the wording on West’s shirt “white supremacist” when the Black Lives Matter campaign began in 2015. Kanye’s outfits have generated controversy before. The rapper made headlines in 2018 for wearing a MAGA hat on SNL.

