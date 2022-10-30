Kanye West’s claims have been addressed by Quentin Tarantino

Kanye West claimed earlier this week that he came up with the idea for Django Unchained.

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino refuted the claims in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

Jamie Foxx starred in the movie as the titular character Django. The pair discussed West’s idea for a slave film. Tarantino said he turned down the idea because it was ‘meant to be ironic’.

Quentin Tarantino has spoken up about Kanye West’s claims that he stole the idea for Django Unchained. Speaking on the Jimmy Kimmel Live talk show, Tarantino revealed he had the idea for the movie “for a while” before meeting West, explaining that the idea he may be referring to was for a different project.

In an interview with Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which has since been shared on Twitter, filmmaker Tarantino has refuted claims by West that the latter came up with the idea for Django Unchained. “There’s not truth to the idea that Kanye West came up with the idea of Django and then he told that to me, and I go, ‘Hey, wow, that’s a really great idea. Let me take Kanye’s idea and make Django Unchained out of it.’”

Tarantino told Kimmel after the host asked if he’d heard West’s claims. Earlier this week, West made the allegation that he pitched the concept for Django Unchained to Tarantino and Jamie Foxx, who starred in the movie as the titular character Django as well as featured on West’s album. “That didn’t happen,” Tarantino stated firmly.