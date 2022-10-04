Kanye West’s mud show debut impresses observers

Kanye opened the show for Balenciaga’s newest collection during Paris Fashion Week.

He walked down the catwalk covered in dirt and donned a huge black hoody with a military-style cargo jacket.

Doja Cat and Euphoria singer Alexa Demie were among the other celebrities present

Kanye West made his debut ramp walk as he opened the Balenciaga show for the brand’s newest collection during Paris Fashion Week.

Ye launched a show devoted to independence by stomping down the brand’s sludge-spattered catwalk in Parc des Expositions while sporting leathers and a game face to rival any model.

Kanye strode down the runway in front of an eager audience while donning a huge black hoody with a military-style cargo jacket placed over it. He also covered his face with a Balenciaga cap with the hood pulled up. Black boots and a pair of baggy leather pants completed the appearance as the steely-faced rapper stormed by, initially appearing unrecognisable to those watching the spectacular performance.

However, the runway covered in dirt was what distinguished the presentation from many others. The set served as a metaphor for searching for the truth and being realistic. Demna told Vogue, “Let us let everyone be anyone and make love, not war.

The subject matter was appropriate for West, who recently reached out to the Kardashian-Jenner family by changing his Instagram profile photo to feature Kris Jenner, the family’s matriarch and mother.

Kylie Jenner and West’s four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, whom he shares with ex-Kim Kardashian, reportedly attended the event to support him. Doja Cat and Euphoria singer Alexa Demie were among the other celebrities present, according to Elle.

The concert reportedly took place in Villepinte, a town in the Paris outskirts, according to Vogue France. The famous people had flown to the French town for the fashion house’s distinctive presentation.

