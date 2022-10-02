Advertisement
Edition: English
Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week outfit draws attention

Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week outfit draws attention

  • Kanye West attended the Givenchy show in Paris on Sunday.
  • He appeared to have mysterious red marks on his face.
  • He was wearing a mouth guard by Balenciaga.
With his enigmatic appearance at a fashion show in Paris on Sunday, Kanye West once again left admirers wondering.

As he arrived at the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week, the American rapper, 45, appeared to have mysterious red marks on his face and was wearing a mouth guard by Balenciaga.

Fans of Kanye were shocked to see him in recent images with a red mark on his face. Some of them made fun of his appearance by claiming that the rapper was punched by Kim Kardashian for making fun of her.

Due to her recent participation in the brand’s Winter 2022 collection advertising campaign, the rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian also has connections to Balenciaga.

For the occasion, Kanye, who is now known as Ye, wore a sweatshirt and straight-leg pants in all black. His massive black Balenciaga x Crocs rubber boots were added, and his dark grey T-shirt peeked out from under his hoodie.

Kanye West explains why he used Kris Jenner’s photo on Instagram
Kanye chose Kris Jenner's photo as his Instagram profile picture. He said...

