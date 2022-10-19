Advertisement
  • Kanye West’s shocking remarks against George Floyd lands him in legal trouble
Kanye West’s shocking remarks against George Floyd lands him in legal trouble

Articles
Kanye West apologises for anti-Semitic tweet

  • Kanye has received a cease-and-desist letter from Floyd’s family lawyers accusing him of “traumatizing” Floyd’s daughter.
  • Ye alleged Floyd was not killed but died of Fentanyl.
  • The full interview has since been removed from YouTube and RevoltTV.
Kanye West is facing legal issues due to making inappropriate remarks regarding George Floyd.

Ye has received a cease-and-desist letter from Floyd’s family lawyers accusing him of “traumatising” Floyd’s daughter.

“Kanye West knowingly made blatantly false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates,” Floyd’s legal representation claim as per a letter by TMZ. “During the podcast interview, Kanye West stated malicious falsehoods about George Floyd to profit from Mr Floyd’s horrendous death and his family’s trauma.

“The full interview has since been removed from YouTube and RevoltTV, but clips of the rapper’s rant continue to be viewed and shared on social media platforms by millions across the world.

“The interests of the child are priority. George Floyd’s daughter is being retraumatised by Kanye West’s comments and he’s creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her.”

This comes after Ye alleged Floyd was not killed, but died of Fentanyl.

