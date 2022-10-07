Advertisement
Edition: English
  Kapil Sharma shares pictures from Busan International film festival
Kapil Sharma shares pictures from Busan International film festival

Kapil Sharma was slapped, kicked out of Gadar Ek Prem Katha

  • Kapil Sharma posted images from the 27th Busan International Film Festival.
  • Where his upcoming movie Zwigato had its Asian Premiere in South Korea, on his Instagram page.
  • Together with Ginni, Shahana, and Nandita, he posted a selfie.
Kapil Sharma posted images from the 27th Busan International Film Festival. Where his upcoming movie Zwigato had its Asian Premiere in South Korea, on his Instagram page. His wife Ginni Chatrath, the director Nandita Das, co-star Shahana Goswami of Zwigato, Rima Das, and Adil Hussain, among others, were all shown in the photos. Together with Ginni, Shahana, and Nandita, he posted a selfie.

In a black suit, Kapil was spotted twining with his wife. Ginni wore a black ethnic attire, and he was dressed in a black suit and black T-shirt. While posing for the camera, Shahana was wearing a white shirt and a floral skirt, while Nandita donned a black saree with a golden border. The movie’s trailer has made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

He captioned his post, “Gangs of #busan #zwigato #biff #busaninternationalfilmfestival #southkorea #film #happiness #gratitude (smiling face with halo and hand folded emojis).”

Actor Shahana Goswami dropped heart emojis on the pictures. One of his fans commented, “This is really amazing.” Another fan wrote, “Wow.” Many fans dropped heart and clapping emojis on his pictures. Zwigato is directed by Nandita Das which stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in the lead roles.

As per the official synopsis of Zwigato, “The movie is about an ex-floor manager of a factory who loses his job during the covid-19 pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to look for different work opportunities, with fear but also excitement of a new found independence. The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy.”

Recently, Kapil shared the trailer on his social media handles with caption, “After the successful world premiere at @TIFF_NET, Zwigato is all set to win hearts at @busanfilmfest. Here’s a sneak peek into the world of Zwigato, check out the International trailer here.” He currently appears in a new avatar on The Kapil Sharma Show.

