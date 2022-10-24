Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath blushes as he kisses her

At a Diwali party, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma kissed his wife Ginni Chatrath, making her blush.

At a Diwali party, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma kissed his wife Ginni Chatrath, making her blush. A paparazzo account posted a video footage of the pair arriving to a Krishan Kumar-hosted party on Instagram. For photographs, the couple grinned and posed.

After taking photos, he leaned in and kissed Ginni Chatrath on the cheek. Ginni grinned, looked at Kapil, and blushed, clearly astonished. Once more was yelled and praised by the photographers. Laughing and waving at the photographers, he also displayed some shyness before leaving with Ginni.

Both wore cream-colored clothing for the occasion: Kapil wore a cream kurta and pyjama while Ginni chose a silk suit and a multicoloured dupatta. Reacting to the video, a fan commented, “Aww so cute I really like Ginni she is so cute.” “Sharma ji sharmaaa gaye (Mr Sharma turned shy),” read a comment. “Perfect couple,” another person wrote.

On December 12, 2018, Kapil and Ginni Chatrath exchanged vows in Jalandhar. In December 2019, their daughter Anayra Sharma was born. In February 2021, the couple welcomed their son Trishaan.

Recently, He and Ginni travelled to Busan to see his movie, Zwigato, at the Busan International Film Festival. On Instagram, he posted a number of images and videos from Busan. Sharing a photo with Ginni from outside the venue, Kapil had written, “Pati patni aur (Husband, wife and) #busan #zwigato #biff #busaninternationalfilmfestival #biff2022 #southkorea #gratitude.”

An ex-floor manager (Kapil) of a manufacturing loses his job due to the pandemic in the Nandita Das film. Then, according to a news source, he works as a food delivery rider and struggles with the world of ratings and incentives. His stay-at-home wife starts looking into other job prospects to supplement the family’s income, both scared and excited about her newfound independence.