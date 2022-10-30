Karan Johar spotted watching “The Legend of Maula Jatt” in Dubai

The Legend of Maula Jatt was watched by Karan Johar at a screening in Dubai.

The Pakistani movie is the highest-grossing Punjabi-language film to date.

It stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Advertisement

The Legend of Maula Jatt was spotted being watched in Dubai by Bollywood’s top director and everyone’s favorite presenter, Karan Johar.

At a showing of the epic Punjabi action film in Dubai, Karan was observed watching it and was photographed by a moviegoer in the theater. Since then, social media has been flooded with images from the screening.

In this picture, Karan can be seen grinning at the television, and in another, he can be seen walking out of the room as the credits begin to roll and the name of author Nasir Adeeb is displayed behind him.

Advertisement

The Pakistani hit has only been seen by Karan, an Indian public figure. Given that Fawad Khan’s final playing role was in Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Muskil, which was released in October 2016, it is not surprising that Karan attended to see his dazzling return to the big screen.

On his social media accounts, the director hasn’t shared anything about the movie or his attendance at its premiere. The director and producer haven’t yet responded to the web images of him that have been circulating.

The Legend of Maula Jatt, the landmark film by Bilal Lashari and Ammara Hikmat that stars Fawad, Mahira Khan, and Hamza Ali Abbasi, has already made history in just its second week of release. The Legend of Maula Jatt is the first Pakistani movie to gross more than PKR 100cr ($4.5 million), claims Deadline.

On its thirteenth day, the highest-grossing Punjabi-language Pakistani movie to date made more money than the combined opening-day earnings of Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn’s Thank God.

When the journal shared the movie’s box office results, it showed, “Through Tuesday, The Legend of Maula Jatt had taken PKR115 crore ($5.2 million). Of that, PKR33 crore ($1.5million) is from the home country and PKR82 crore ($3.7 million) is from offshore markets. In the UK, it is the highest-grossing Punjabi movie ever with £866K ($1 million) through Wednesday.”

Advertisement

According to the report, “In the US, the epic across two weekends has done $728,000, and in Canada $525,000 through Sunday. Midweek performance has also been strong, notably in the UK, Canada and Australia.”

Also Read The Legend Of Maula Jatt Outperforms Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra Movies Recently, Pakistani cinema has had a resurgence, yet few of our films...