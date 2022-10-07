Karan Johar thinks B-towners are being negative about Brahmastra

The director, who supported the Ayan Mukerji movie, claimed that the night before Brahmastra’s September 9 release was restless.

Additionally, he claimed that the film first received “mixed reviews” since the viewers were unsure on how to respond to it.

Karan added that “negative people” from the industry occasionally rejoice the “ruination of a film” and do not want a movie to succeed.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Karan Johar discussed a variety of topics, including the several delays with Brahmastra, his stress about the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor movie, and much more. The director, who supported the Ayan Mukerji movie, claimed that the night before Brahmastra’s September 9 release was restless. Additionally, he claimed that the film first received “mixed reviews” since the viewers were unsure on how to respond to it. Karan added that “negative people” from the industry occasionally rejoice the “ruination of a film” and do not want a movie to succeed.

Also Read Karan Johar reveals how he handles hate online Karan Johar opened up about his mental health on his chat show...

According to reports, Brahmastra Part One – Shiva made $425 crore worldwide in just under four weeks. After KGF: Chapter 2 with Yash and SS Rajamouli’s RRR, it is the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year and the third-highest-grossing Indian movie of 2022. The movie also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan makes a lengthy cameo appearance in addition to Alia and Ranbir.

When asked if he felt any pressure before Brahmastra’s release, Karan Johar said in a new interview, “I was humongously stressed. The night prior I could sleep a wink, and I was not able to tell Ayan this, or Ranbir or Alia, because I felt like I had to be like ‘yay, we’ve done this, it’s great, it is going to be massive and don’t worry’. There were all kinds of mixed reviews coming up (after the release) and people were saying either it was amazing or the opposite of it. I felt it (Brahmastra) was such new animal in the jungle, people were having adverse opinions.”

Also Read

Advertisement

The director also discussed several members of the film industry who were “being negative” about the movie. It is “never a good thing,” according to Karan, to celebrate a movie’s box office flop. “While I have no problems with everyone’s opinions, I sometimes feel sad, because within the industry we have some types of people, who are working for the industry and are with the industry for years… you can be critical but being negative is not nice. Critical we will accept with open arms, it is very imperative, everyone needs that policing. But I feel sometimes, some people push that from being critical to being negative. Sometime I feel we are all part of the same industry, so don’t you want this film to work… Sometimes people within the industry, who call themselves members of the media also, celebrate ruination of a film. I feel that is never a good thing,” Karan said in the same interview.

Additionally, Karan discussed how Brahmastra at one time had turned into a “business joke” and people would ponder whether it “was ever coming out.” He also applauded the film’s team, led by director Ayan Mukerji, for persevering through numerous delays brought by, among other things, by the Covid-19 outbreak. Ayan, Alia, and Ranbir all worked with Karan’s Dharma Productions on numerous movies, including Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Karan claimed that he felt as though he was “fathering” Brahmastra.