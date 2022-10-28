Karan Johar’s kids Roohi and Yash are wash car in their adorable raincoats

Advertisement
  • News
  Entertainment
  • Karan Johar shared a picture of his kids Roohi and Yash cleaning a car.
  • Both the kids were seen in comfortable clothes.
  •  Karan captioned the picture, ‘On the job.’
Karan Johar posted a picture of his kids, Roohi and Yash, on Instagram. The kids had the plan to clean a car as a group. Karan talked about their Friday outing in a garage. The kids were wearing clothes that looked comfortable. Karan was recently seen at the Mumbai airport with his children.

Yash donned a yellow raincoat and Roohi wore a green raincoat in the picture. They both wore white sneakers that day. Yash had a cleaning wiper with cleaner spray in his left hand, while Roohi clutched a cleaner spray in her right. As they posed for the picture with a blue automobile in the background, they were both smiling.

