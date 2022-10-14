Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Jeh are ‘off to work’

The actress is shooting her next movie with Hansal Mehta in London right now.

A few weeks ago, she was taken a picture at the Mumbai airport with her younger son Jeh before she flew to London.

Bebo shared these photos with the words, “Off to work with my Boy… but one last pose before we go… #Jeh baba#Kaam pe chalo..” Sister-in-law Alia Bhatt wrote “Superstars” with red heart emojis in the comments section.

In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan is wearing a light blue pair of jeans and white shoes with a white hoodie. The actress wore black sunglasses and pulled her hair back into a single ponytail. She held her son Jehangir Ali Khan’s hands. On the other hand, Jeh wore only black. In a black sweater, black pants, black shoes, and black sunglasses, he looked very cute. He looked at his mom in a cute way. The mother and son look like they are walking down the hall of a hotel. Bebo shared these photos with the words, “Off to work with my Boy… but one last pose before we go… #Jeh baba#Kaam pe chalo..” Sister-in-law Alia Bhatt wrote “Superstars” with red heart emojis in the comments section.

Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Hansal Mehta’s next film featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan is reportedly a murder mystery with no male protagonist. The actress said Mid-Day she would be non-glamorous in this flick. “London will rock. In the film, I play a novice investigator. Because I’ve played glamourous characters, it’s different for me. This is a brave decision for me,” she remarked.

Future projects for Kareena Kapoor

Last seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena will also feature in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X opposite Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She’s working with Rhea Kapoor.

