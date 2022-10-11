Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘freezing in the forest’ as she shoots for Hansal Mehta’s film
Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘freezing in the forest’ as she shoots for Hansal Mehta’s film

Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘freezing in the forest’ as she shoots for Hansal Mehta’s film

Articles
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘freezing in the forest’ as she shoots for Hansal Mehta’s film

Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘freezing in the forest’ as she shoots for Hansal Mehta’s film

Advertisement
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan has started filming her next movie.
  • She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Nagarjuna.
  • The actress has a few exciting projects coming up, and one of them is Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller, for which she and her son Jeh recently flew to London.
Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan has started filming her next movie. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Nagarjuna. The actress has a few exciting projects coming up, and one of them is Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller, for which she and her son Jeh recently flew to London. Bebo shared her first look from the movie a few days ago, and today she shared a couple more pictures from the set, which is in the middle of a forest.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s most recent photos show her standing in the middle of a forest. She is wearing a long jacket with a hood that is dark green in colour. She is shining and striking a pose, and her black boots finish off her look. The actress is making a pose with her hands folded. Bebo posted these photos and wrote, “It’s freezing in the forest, but I have to pose for you guys… “Forest Style.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Advertisement

Reports say that Hansal Mehta’s next movie, which will star Kareena Kapoor Khan, will be a murder mystery with no male lead. Earlier, when talking to Mid-Day, the actress talked about her role and said that in this movie, she won’t look like a movie star. “We’re going to London. In the movie, I play a detective who is kind of like a new cop. For me, it’s different because people have seen me in glamorous roles. “But this will be a risky and new step for me,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Kareena will also be in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. This project with Hansal Mehta hasn’t been given a name yet. She has also agreed to work with Rhea Kapoor on a project.

Also Read

Saif Ali Khan has adapted Gen-Z lingo from Kareena Kapoor Khan
Saif Ali Khan has adapted Gen-Z lingo from Kareena Kapoor Khan

According to sources, Kareena Kapoor Khan stated in a recent interview that...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Alum C.J. Harris Dead at 31
Alum C.J. Harris Dead at 31
Fans says Prince Louis is ‘not sure’ how to behave
Fans says Prince Louis is ‘not sure’ how to behave
Feroze Khan captions
Feroze Khan captions "I got you" on a photo of him with his toddler
Prince Harry's rise as the
Prince Harry's rise as the "next" Britney Spears
Asad Pervaiz and Nimra Pervaiz express their plan for future kids
Asad Pervaiz and Nimra Pervaiz express their plan for future kids
Todd Chrisley admits prison may be a possibility but remains hopeful for justice
Todd Chrisley admits prison may be a possibility but remains hopeful for justice
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story