Kareena Kapoor Khan has started filming her next movie. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, and Nagarjuna. The actress has a few exciting projects coming up, and one of them is Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller, for which she and her son Jeh recently flew to London. Bebo shared her first look from the movie a few days ago, and today she shared a couple more pictures from the set, which is in the middle of a forest.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s most recent photos show her standing in the middle of a forest. She is wearing a long jacket with a hood that is dark green in colour. She is shining and striking a pose, and her black boots finish off her look. The actress is making a pose with her hands folded. Bebo posted these photos and wrote, “It’s freezing in the forest, but I have to pose for you guys… “Forest Style.”

Reports say that Hansal Mehta’s next movie, which will star Kareena Kapoor Khan, will be a murder mystery with no male lead. Earlier, when talking to Mid-Day, the actress talked about her role and said that in this movie, she won’t look like a movie star. “We’re going to London. In the movie, I play a detective who is kind of like a new cop. For me, it’s different because people have seen me in glamorous roles. “But this will be a risky and new step for me,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Kareena will also be in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. This project with Hansal Mehta hasn’t been given a name yet. She has also agreed to work with Rhea Kapoor on a project.

