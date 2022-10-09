Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi shared pictures of their family get-together on Instagram.

Pictures show Saif, Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sharmila Tagore, and Kunal Kemmu.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh Ali Khan are currently in London for work.

Saif Ali Khan was seen having a good time with his family while receiving praise for his classy performance in Vikram Vedha. Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi, his sisters, shared photos of their Sunday brunch on social media. Saif, Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sharmila Tagore, and Kunal Kemmu appeared in the photos.

However, it appears that the entire Pataudi family missed the presence of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, who are currently in London.

Soha posted a slew of photos from their get-together to her Instagram account. In one of the photos, the entire family is seen enjoying a delicious meal that includes burgers and french fries. Another photo shows Kunal and Inaaya relaxing in the pool.

Sharmila Tagore, the veteran actress, is seen posing with her children, Saif, Soha, and Saba. Soha also mentioned in her post that they missed Bebo and Jeh Baba while spending their Sunday ‘in the sun.’

Soha shared the photos with her fans and wrote, “A Sunday (this time in the sun) #sunday #weekend #bbq #family @kareenakapoorkhan and, of course, Jeh Baba!!!” Saba commented on her photos after she posted them “The first photograph was taken by…yours truly… This Sunday was fantastic, and I missed those who were unable to attend.” Take a look at this:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Saba also took to her Instagram account and shared more photos from their reunion. She captioned photos of herself and her mother as ‘reunited.’ She stated, “Special occasions…as well as a Sunday brunch with family… Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan and Jeh Baba were missed. #sunday #funday” Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Kareena, who was most recently seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, recently jetted off to London with Jeh to film Hansal Mehta’s untitled next. She has been posting updates from her new project’s set. Bebo wrote, while showing off her new look, “Day One Film 67 or 68? Let’s get this party started, guys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

