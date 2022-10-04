Kareena Kapoor Khan posts wedding photos on Soha Ali Khan’s birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared photos from her wedding with Saif Ali Khan in it.

Soha is the daughter of the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.

Kareena shared a family photo featuring Soha Ali Khan.

Advertisement

Today is Soha Ali Khan’s birthday, and her family and friends are sending her birthday wishes. Kunal Kemmu, an actor and wife’s husband, also posted a picture to wish his wife a happy birthday. But one wish in particular caught our attention. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is in London right now for her next project, posted pictures from her wedding on her Instagram stories. It also has Saif Ali Khan in it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of her family that included Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, actor and mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, and wrote, “Beautiful and supportive.” The second picture is from her wedding. It shows her actor husband, Saif Ali Khan, as the groom with his sisters, Soha and Saba, and it says, “Happy birthday, darling Soha.” Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The couple got married in 2015. Soha’s first movie in Bollywood was Shahid Kapoor’s Dil Maange More, which came out in 2004.

Also Read Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu pose for seflie in Mumbai traffic Soha Ali Khan and her actor-husband Kunal Kemmu decided to make the...