Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan posts wedding photos on Soha Ali Khan’s birthday
Kareena Kapoor Khan posts wedding photos on Soha Ali Khan’s birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan posts wedding photos on Soha Ali Khan’s birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan posts wedding photos on Soha Ali Khan’s birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan posts wedding photos on Soha Ali Khan’s birthday

Advertisement
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan shared photos from her wedding with Saif Ali Khan in it.
  • Soha is the daughter of the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.
  • Kareena shared a family photo featuring Soha Ali Khan.
Advertisement

Today is Soha Ali Khan’s birthday, and her family and friends are sending her birthday wishes. Kunal Kemmu, an actor and wife’s husband, also posted a picture to wish his wife a happy birthday. But one wish in particular caught our attention. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is in London right now for her next project, posted pictures from her wedding on her Instagram stories. It also has Saif Ali Khan in it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of her family that included Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, actor and mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, and wrote, “Beautiful and supportive.” The second picture is from her wedding. It shows her actor husband, Saif Ali Khan, as the groom with his sisters, Soha and Saba, and it says, “Happy birthday, darling Soha.” Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The couple got married in 2015. Soha’s first movie in Bollywood was Shahid Kapoor’s Dil Maange More, which came out in 2004.

Also Read

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu pose for seflie in Mumbai traffic
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu pose for seflie in Mumbai traffic

Soha Ali Khan and her actor-husband Kunal Kemmu decided to make the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Minal Khan delights fans with stunning pictures
Minal Khan delights fans with stunning pictures
Sarah Khan flaunts her elegant looks in beautiful attire
Sarah Khan flaunts her elegant looks in beautiful attire
Fatima Effendi looks pretty in new alluring photos
Fatima Effendi looks pretty in new alluring photos
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in latest photoshoot
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in latest photoshoot
Mahi Baloch leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Mahi Baloch leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest pictures
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story