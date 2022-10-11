Kareena Kapoor Khan visits ‘women she loves’ in London

Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘freezing in the forest’ as she shoots for Hansal Mehta’s film
Kareena Kapoor Khan has started filming her next movie. She was last...
Hansal Mehta is directing the next film with Kareena Kapoor Khan. She and Jeh Ali Khan recently visited London. The actress was seen having fun with her girl gang between shoots. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are in London as he films with Bhumi Pednekar. Kareena and Malaika were seen with Natasha Poonawalla.
Natasha posted on Instagram about her girls’ outing. Bebo, Malaika, and Natasha looked chic. Laal Singh Chaddha actress wore a white and blue winter jacket with denim pants, boots, a sling, and sunglasses. Malaika wore an all-white jacket outfit. Natasha donned a checkered winter suit. She told fans, “Sundays done right… girlfriends and my babies! Missed my @therealkarismakapoor and @amuaroraofficial.” The girls ruled London.
Amrita Arora soon commented, “Miss you’ll.” Fans left sweet remarks on the post. Bebo reshared the post and said, “Women I love.”
Kareena starred with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Bebo’s performance in the film was well-received. It was recently released on an OTT platform, and netizens are raving. Hansal’s next is untitled. She recently tweeted a set photo, writing, “Day 1 Film number 67 or 68? Chalo guys let’s do this.”
