Kareena Kapoor Khan was in knots before she left without Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a roll as a Bollywood actress. With Hansal Mehta’s next film, the actress will make her debut as a producer. She has an exciting slate of ideas. The actress has been excelling not only in her professional life but even in her personal life as well. We often see her spending quality time with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their two children, Taimur and Jeh. In an exclusive interview with the media, Kareena disclosed that her family is her top priority and discussed how she maintains a healthy work-life balance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has stated that her family is her top focus.

Kareena told the media, “My priority is definitely my family- my children, my husband, parents, sister- they are everything to me.” The actress and Jeh recently flew to London to film the next film by Hansal Mehta. She claimed that her stomach was in knots because she had to leave Taimur Ali Khan behind with Saif. “My children need me, I know that. In two days I’m leaving for Hansal’s shoot. There’s already a knot-like feeling in my stomach because I have to go and I’m gonna leave Taimur back with Saif.”

Regarding their parenting style, Kareena disclosed that one parent is always there for each child. “One parent is constantly present. Now that Saif has completed Adipurush, it is my turn to work. We keep taking turns. However, I am aware that it is still challenging. “It is the most difficult task,” she remarked.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on balancing work and family

Kareena Kapoor Khan stated that spending time with her family is worth forgoing a few excellent films or jobs, “So I’m always tempted like I should do one more film if the offer or the role is too good. But it’s okay if I have to sacrifice a few good films or scripts because it’s worth it. Because then I can spend time with my children, which is my priority,” Kareena explained.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s forthcoming endeavours

Kareena Kapoor Khan has begun filming in London for Hansal Mehta’s flick. She will also appear in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, and will work with Rhea Kapoor on a project.

