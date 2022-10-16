Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Kareena Kapoor opens up about her married life on her 10th wedding anniversary
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her married life on her 10th wedding anniversary

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her married life on her 10th wedding anniversary

Articles
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her married life on her 10th wedding anniversary

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her married life on her anniversary

Advertisement
  • Kareena Kapoor on her 10th wedding anniversary reveals personal details about her big occasion.
  • Reveals that she and Saif Ali Khan both wanted to keep their wedding quiet.
  • Admits that they threatened Saif’s parents, Babita and Randhir Kapoor, to keep it a secret.
Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor, on her 10th wedding anniversary, reveals personal details about her big occasion.

The actress previously admitted that Saif and she both wanted to keep their wedding quiet and that they threatened Kareena’s parents, Babita and Randhir Kapoor, to keep it a secret.

“We threatened that if they didn’t let us do it our way, we’d run away to London and get married.”

Bebo added: “Over the years of courtship and being together, we realized that there was no value left for anything. People just want to know what we’re eating, which designer I’m wearing, who we’ve invited.”

“Said and I decided that we wanted to keep the purest part of our relationship sacred. We followed protocol by going out onto the terrace and waving at the media after officially registering the marriage, but they didn’t need to know more than that, remarked Kapoor.”

Previously, Saif Ali Khan also spilled insights about his and Kareena’s wedding at the Kapil Sharma Show. He said: ”Jab humne shaadi kit hi, humne bhi wohi decided kiya tha ki sirf ek dum close family ko bulayenge. Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unme kum se kum 200 hai.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor spotted by fans; shooting for next film in London
Kareena Kapoor spotted by fans; shooting for next film in London

In her upcoming film alongside Hansal Mehta, Kareena Kapoor will sport a...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Relationship & Marriage News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hania Aamir new photo makes round on social media
Hania Aamir new photo makes round on social media
Joyland is not nominated for Oscar in 2023
Joyland is not nominated for Oscar in 2023
Priyanka Chopra and Malti have a memorable day at the beach
Priyanka Chopra and Malti have a memorable day at the beach
Oscar-nominated Pakistani movie
Oscar-nominated Pakistani movie "Joyland" is releasing In India
Jana Kramer visits luxury Anguilla resort, See photos
Jana Kramer visits luxury Anguilla resort, See photos
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone pose for photographs
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone pose for photographs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story