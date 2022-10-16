Kareena Kapoor opens up about her married life on her anniversary

Kareena Kapoor on her 10th wedding anniversary reveals personal details about her big occasion.

Reveals that she and Saif Ali Khan both wanted to keep their wedding quiet.

Admits that they threatened Saif’s parents, Babita and Randhir Kapoor, to keep it a secret.

The actress previously admitted that Saif and she both wanted to keep their wedding quiet and that they threatened Kareena’s parents, Babita and Randhir Kapoor, to keep it a secret.

“We threatened that if they didn’t let us do it our way, we’d run away to London and get married.”

Bebo added: “Over the years of courtship and being together, we realized that there was no value left for anything. People just want to know what we’re eating, which designer I’m wearing, who we’ve invited.”

“Said and I decided that we wanted to keep the purest part of our relationship sacred. We followed protocol by going out onto the terrace and waving at the media after officially registering the marriage, but they didn’t need to know more than that, remarked Kapoor.”

Previously, Saif Ali Khan also spilled insights about his and Kareena’s wedding at the Kapil Sharma Show. He said: ”Jab humne shaadi kit hi, humne bhi wohi decided kiya tha ki sirf ek dum close family ko bulayenge. Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unme kum se kum 200 hai.”

