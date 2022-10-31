Kareena Kapoor poses without makeup with fan in London

Kareena Kapoor reacts to Ananya Panday’s dressing
Kareena Kapoor Khan is in London right now filming with filmmaker Hansal Mehta for her next movie. During this, a few photos of her with a fan have shown up online. They look like they were taken on the set of the movie because Kareena is seen in her gorgeous look from the movie.
In the picture, Kareena was standing next to a fan with no makeup on. Kapoor had her red hair tied in a neat ponytail She posed with her hands crossed and wore a long coat and other warm clothes.
