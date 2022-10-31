Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor poses without makeup with fan in London

Kareena Kapoor poses without makeup with fan in London

Articles
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor poses without makeup with fan in London

Kareena Kapoor poses without makeup with fan in London

Advertisement
  • Kareena Kapoor poses without makeup with a fan in London.
  • She had her red hair tied in a neat ponytail.
  • A couple of her photos with a fan have surfaced online.
Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in London right now filming with filmmaker Hansal Mehta for her next movie. During this, a few photos of her with a fan have shown up online. They look like they were taken on the set of the movie because Kareena is seen in her gorgeous look from the movie.

In the picture, Kareena was standing next to a fan with no makeup on. Kapoor had her red hair tied in a neat ponytail She posed with her hands crossed and wore a long coat and other warm clothes.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan Fan (@thebegumkareenakapoorkhan)

Advertisement

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor reacts to Ananya Panday’s dressing
Kareena Kapoor reacts to Ananya Panday’s dressing

Kareena Kapoor commented on Ananya Panday's Poo costume for Halloween. Bebo's Kabhi...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story