Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor praises ‘Vikram Vedha’ for his movie

Kareena Kapoor praises ‘Vikram Vedha’ for his movie

Articles
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor praises ‘Vikram Vedha’ for his movie

Kareena Kapoor shares a peek into unseen corners of her house

Advertisement
  • Kareena Kapoor discussed the film Vikram Vedha with a publication.
  • She said, I think Saif and Hrithik are just outstanding in the film. Everyone should watch it.
  • Kareena will soon premiere her new movie, The Devotion of Suspect X.
Advertisement

In an interview with a publication, Kareena Kapoor Khan discussed the film Vikram Vedha starring Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena said, “It’s absolutely fantastic. The storytelling, the performances, just everything about the movie. Also, I love watching these commercial, blockbuster kind of movies.”

“I think Saif and Hrithik are just outstanding in the film. Everyone should watch it, and I’m sure everyone is going to watch it, added Bebo.”

Previously, Saba Azad Hrithik Roshan’s partner also shared her opinion regarding the movie. She wrote: “Congratulations to team #VikramVedha for a super engaging film- I’ve seen it twice and I am going to see it again… and again!! Congratulations on an excellent performance to the most hardworking human I know- you make me so so proud Ro!!”

The hit Tamil movie of the same name has a Hindi adaptation called Vikram Vedha. The main actors in the original movie were Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. Actress Radhika Apte is featured in the Hindi remake as well.

Reports that Kareena Kapoor will soon premiere her new movie, The Devotion of Suspect X. She will make her digital debut with the movie as well.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor wants birthday cake of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu
Kareena Kapoor wants birthday cake of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

On Thursday, actor-couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated the fifth...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hasan Raheem disappointed his fans by latest song 'Nautanki'
Hasan Raheem disappointed his fans by latest song 'Nautanki'
Bhumi Pednekar and Tamannaah Bhatia speak on lesser salaries
Bhumi Pednekar and Tamannaah Bhatia speak on lesser salaries
Kiara Advani stuns in bridalwear ad amids wedding rumors
Kiara Advani stuns in bridalwear ad amids wedding rumors
Prince Harry old friends to write book in support of William
Prince Harry old friends to write book in support of William
Shaniera Akram and Wasim Akram new beutiful pictures
Shaniera Akram and Wasim Akram new beutiful pictures
Akshay Kumar tops Ormax most popular male stars list before SRK
Akshay Kumar tops Ormax most popular male stars list before SRK
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story