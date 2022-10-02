Kareena Kapoor praises ‘Vikram Vedha’ for his movie

Kareena Kapoor discussed the film Vikram Vedha with a publication.

In an interview with a publication, Kareena Kapoor Khan discussed the film Vikram Vedha starring Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena said, “It’s absolutely fantastic. The storytelling, the performances, just everything about the movie. Also, I love watching these commercial, blockbuster kind of movies.”

“I think Saif and Hrithik are just outstanding in the film. Everyone should watch it, and I’m sure everyone is going to watch it, added Bebo.”

Previously, Saba Azad Hrithik Roshan’s partner also shared her opinion regarding the movie. She wrote: “Congratulations to team #VikramVedha for a super engaging film- I’ve seen it twice and I am going to see it again… and again!! Congratulations on an excellent performance to the most hardworking human I know- you make me so so proud Ro!!”

The hit Tamil movie of the same name has a Hindi adaptation called Vikram Vedha. The main actors in the original movie were Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. Actress Radhika Apte is featured in the Hindi remake as well.

Reports that Kareena Kapoor will soon premiere her new movie, The Devotion of Suspect X. She will make her digital debut with the movie as well.

