Today is Dhruva Sarja’s 34th birthday.

To wish him a happy birthday, his sister-in-law Meghana Raj Sarja posted an old photo of the two of them with their late father Chiranjeevi Sarja on her Instagram story.

The three of them smiled for a group photo with the words “Happy Birthday Bil!

Kareena Kapoor Khan has already started filming her next movie with Hansal Mehta. Here’s a sneak peek at how she’ll look in the movie.

Kareena posted a picture from the set of the movie on Instagram with the caption, “Day 1 film number 67 or 68? “C’mon, guys, let’s do it.”

She was wearing a long olive green coat, black pants, and black boots in the picture. Kareena let her hair hang loose and wavy.

Hansal Mehta is working on a new project, but it doesn’t have a name yet. Bebo will also help make the movie as a producer, along with Ektaa Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen working in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. This movie was her third time working with Khan, who also directed it. “3 idiots” and “Talaash” were both made by Rajkumar Hirani and starred the same two actors.

Before the movie was even released, Laal Singh Chaddha was the buzz of the town, but when it came out, it was a tremendous disappointment at the box office.

