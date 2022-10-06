Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Kareena Kapoor shares look for her next film after ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Kareena Kapoor shares look for her next film after ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Kareena Kapoor shares look for her next film after ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Articles
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor shares look for her next film after ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Advertisement
  • Today is Dhruva Sarja’s 34th birthday.
  • To wish him a happy birthday, his sister-in-law Meghana Raj Sarja posted an old photo of the two of them with their late father Chiranjeevi Sarja on her Instagram story.
  • The three of them smiled for a group photo with the words “Happy Birthday Bil!
Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan has already started filming her next movie with Hansal Mehta. Here’s a sneak peek at how she’ll look in the movie.

Kareena posted a picture from the set of the movie on Instagram with the caption, “Day 1 film number 67 or 68? “C’mon, guys, let’s do it.”

She was wearing a long olive green coat, black pants, and black boots in the picture. Kareena let her hair hang loose and wavy.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Advertisement

Hansal Mehta is working on a new project, but it doesn’t have a name yet. Bebo will also help make the movie as a producer, along with Ektaa Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen working in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. This movie was her third time working with Khan, who also directed it. “3 idiots” and “Talaash” were both made by Rajkumar Hirani and starred the same two actors.

Before the movie was even released, Laal Singh Chaddha was the buzz of the town, but when it came out, it was a tremendous disappointment at the box office.

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor Khan starts filming for Hansal Mehta in London
Kareena Kapoor Khan starts filming for Hansal Mehta in London

For her upcoming project alongside Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor, actress Kareena...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Maira Khan’s adorable new latest Pictures
Maira Khan’s adorable new latest Pictures
Amitabh Bachchan enquired about Raju's health 'every single day, says Antara Srivastav
Amitabh Bachchan enquired about Raju's health 'every single day, says Antara Srivastav
Shaan Shahid's daughter Bahishtt's wedding Photos
Shaan Shahid's daughter Bahishtt's wedding Photos
Jeremy Renner's 'Mayor of Kingstown' premieres amid his recovery
Jeremy Renner's 'Mayor of Kingstown' premieres amid his recovery
Ali Zafar shares unseen pictures with his beautiful family
Ali Zafar shares unseen pictures with his beautiful family
Pakistani child star Alishba Yasin got married
Pakistani child star Alishba Yasin got married
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story