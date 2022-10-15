Kareena Kapoor spotted by fans; shooting for next film in London

In her upcoming film alongside Hansal Mehta, Kareena Kapoor will sport a completely new appearance.

In her upcoming film alongside Hansal Mehta, Kareena Kapoor will sport a completely new appearance. The actor is now in London filming for the unnamed movie. The actor’s first glimpse from the movie in which she plays a detective is captured on a leaked set video. For the first time, she will be seen wearing formal attire from head to toe.

Kareena was seen in a leaked video that appeared on Reddit wearing a fitting formal shirt with black pants and black shoes. She gives her hair a formal appearance by pulling it back into a ponytail.

According to reports, Kareena plays an investigator in the murder mystery film. Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Motion Pictures are co-producing it. She, her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, and their nanny took a plane to London earlier this month.

Along with filming for the movie, Kareena visited London to catch up with her best friend Malaika Arora. Malaika recently arrived home after a vacation with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor. As they spent their leisure time wandering the streets of London, Malaika and Kareena both posted photos of them together on Instagram. They were seen walking in the rain while clutching umbrellas in another photo.

In the meantime, Sharmila Tagore, Saba Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, her daughter Inaaya, and husband Kunal Kemmu have been enjoying time with Saif Ali Khan and their older son Taimur Ali Khan. At Saif and Kareena’s new house, they all hosted a pool party and posted photos from their stay there on Instagram. Kareena and Jeh were both noted by Soha as being absent.

In June, Kareena finished filming Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film. The Devotion of Suspect X, a bestseller in Japan in 2005, is the inspiration for the murder mystery portion of the movie. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma are also featured in the Netflix movie. It was filmed, among other places, in Kalimpong, West Bengal.