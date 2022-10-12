Kareena Kapoor’s plans for Diwali with Saif Ali Khan revealed

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be in London for Hansal Mehta’s movie.

She will return to Mumbai in time for her wedding anniversary on October 16 and Diwali.

The movie is reportedly a murder mystery, and Kareena has been posting regular updates on social media.

Advertisement

This year’s Diwali and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s tenth wedding anniversary are almost simultaneous. Kareena will return to Mumbai in time for her wedding anniversary on October 16 and Diwali when she is filming in London for Hansal Mehta’s movie. The pair will so be celebrating twice this year.

With her younger son Jehangir, also known as Jeh, who is very close to his mother, Kareena has taken a flight to London. Although he misses his mother a lot, the oldest son Taimur has remained in Mumbai since he is close to his father. In time for her wedding anniversary and Diwali, Kareena returns from London with Jehangir on a flight before returning once more to start filming.

Recently, the first image of Kareena from the movie with her red hair went viral online. The movie is reportedly a murder mystery, and Kareena has been posting regular updates on her social media accounts on the prep and shooting schedules.

Also Read Kareena Kapoor Khan visits ‘women she loves’ in London Hansal Mehta is directing Kareena Kapoor Khan's next film. She and Jeh...