Kareena Kapoor’s Ralph Lauren strappy party dress is unique

Malaika Arora, Shibani Dandekar and others changed Diwali dressing rules.

Kareena showed that a Ralph Lauren black dress can go with anything.

Satiny and shiny, this sleeveless dress cost Rs. 173,765.35.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently reinterpreted the iconic colour. Her black casual RSVP was ready for a Diwali party night. It’s amazing because we’ve defined our party looks as ethnic ensembles. Everyone knows a black dress is glamorous. Celebrities have also given repeated approvals.

The mother-of-two looked chic and effortless. As a fashion geek, we understood Bebo’s style message and took detailed notes for you. Kareena showed that a Ralph Lauren black dress can go with anything. Bollywood’s party nights are heating up, and the latest was a blast.

Malaika Arora, Shibani Dandekar, Amrita Arora, and others attended. They changed Diwali dressing rules to favour dresses. Reminder: dress forever. The 42-year-old wore Ralph Lauren knee-length black dress.

Kareena’s Italian-designed Ilene dress had double and thick straps, a sweetheart neckline, and a knotted detail that resembled a bow on the bust. Satiny and shiny. With tear-drop earrings, this form-fitting sleeveless dress cost Rs. 173,765.35. Matching clothes and accessories is boring. Emeralds and white studs made her sparkle.

For the big party, the Ki & Ka actress added black eyeliner, a sleek ponytail, matte nude lipstick, mascara, kohl, smokey-eye makeup, blush, and highlighter. She styled it with embellished black stilettos and a clutch.

