Kareena, Karisma pose with parents Randhir and Babita on Diwali

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of her family celebrating Diwali.

Kareena smiled broadly in the photo as she posed between her aunt Reema Jain and sister Karisma Kapoor.

The photo looks to have been taken at Kareena’s Mumbai home.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of her family celebrating Diwali. At a pre-Diwali gathering, she and Saif Ali Khan celebrated the holiday season. Along with the Kapoor family, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu joined them.

Kareena smiled broadly in the photo as she posed between her aunt Reema Jain and sister Karisma Kapoor. Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Soha were among those pictured alongside them. The photo looks to have been taken at Kareena’s Mumbai home.

Kareena just wrote the Hindi word “Pariwar” when sharing the image. In the meantime, Karisma also uploaded a photo from their get-together showing herself with Bebo and their father Randhir. “Love and Light,” it said.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) Advertisement

Also Read Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s Diwali party with Soha Ali & Kunal Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted a low-key party for...

Saif and Bebo matched for the family gathering in black attire. Saif chose a black and red kurta with white pyjamas, while Kareena wore a black and golden suit with red jutis. Taimur and Jehangir, their sons, have not yet been captured in any pictures.

The last time we saw Kareena was in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She portrayed Aamir’s love interest in the movie. The movie, however, was unable to draw audiences to the theatres.

She will next be featured in the upcoming thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh, which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. Kareena will appear in the movie alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She’ll be making her OTT debut.

Along with that, she also has the upcoming, untitled movie from filmmaker Hansal Mehta. She provided a sneak peek of her new appearance for the production while she was earlier in London for the movie. She and Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures co-produced it. The title of the film hasn’t been released by the producers.

Advertisement

Also Read Kareena Kapoor’s Ralph Lauren strappy party dress is unique Malaika Arora, Shibani Dandekar and others changed Diwali dressing rules. Kareena showed...

Advertisement

Talking about becoming a producer, Kareena said, “Very honoured and excited to work as a producer on this film with Ekta whom my family has known for years and of course to be directed by Hansal for the first time. I am a huge fan of Hansal’s films and to be working with him for the first time will be special. There are a lot of firsts on this film and I cannot wait to begin this journey.”