Karolna Kurkova’s son had ankle surgery

Karolna Kurková provides an update on her son’s condition.

Tobin Jack broke his ankle joint three times during a football practice.

The mother of three shared pictures of her son.

Advertisement

Karolna Kurkova provides an update on her son’s condition following surgery for a broken ankle.

The 38-year-old model revealed earlier this week on Instagram that her 12-year-old son Tobin Jack recently needed surgery after breaking his ankle joint three times. The mother of three shared pictures of her son in a cast and using crutches, noting that he is “on the path to recovery” after the operation.

When a mother sees her child in agony or fear, Kurková stated, “there are no emotions like those a mother feels especially when you see them terrified and in pain and can’t do anything to take it away even though you would in a second.” Thank goodness, we are already making progress toward recuperation.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Karolina Kurkova (@karolinakurkova) Advertisement

“At a football practice, Tobin shattered his ankle joint three times, necessitating surgery and screws last week. The staff at the UM hospital and Dr. Steinlauf are appreciated. umiamihealth, “She went on. He is recovering with the love and support of his favorite people, so we are grateful for all the healing energy.

Kurková and her husband Archie Drury also have a son named Noah, age 6, and a daughter named LunaGrace, born in April 2021.

Also Read