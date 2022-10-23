Karren Brady comments on Meghan Markle’s latest cover shoot as ‘crass’

Karren Brady has commented on Meghan Markle’s cover photo for Variety magazine.

The British businesswoman and television personality called the photo shoot “crass”.

She questioned the cost of the designer clothing worn by the Duchess of Cambridge’s lookalike.

On the front cover of the magazine, the 41-year-old former Suits star wore a commanding gold choker necklace. She appeared to be wearing black and had her hair pulled up into a ponytail for the front cover of the magazine.

Karren Brady has weighed in on the allegedly pricey photoshoot, labeling it as “crass.” While she agreed that Meghan looked “amazing,” she questioned the cost of the designer clothing worn.

The 53-year-old also expressed amazement that someone who wished to maintain a “low profile” has “kept on popping up in a lot of exclusive cover interviews.”

She opened her column for The Sun with the following: “Oh dear! Another glaring failure in Meghan Markle’s campaign to portray herself as a commoner. Yes, she looks stunning in photographs for her most recent interview with Variety magazine.”

She went on: “But the £2,652 Carolina Herrera frock, the Jason Wu cocktail dress priced at over £4,434 and the £1,383 Galvan gown just aren’t quite chiming with where most people are at on the whole cost-of-living issue. Sure, she looks great, but wearing such ultra-expensive designer clothes at this time just feels a bit, well, crass, doesn’t it?”

In a series of images, Meghan’s admirers praised the Duchess for her lovely appearance.

