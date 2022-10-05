Bollywood’s Kartik Aaryan is a great actor.

Bollywood’s Kartik Aaryan is a great actor. Kartik has captivated millions of hearts with his acting, dancing, and appearance. Kartik has a large social media following and routinely posts personal and professional updates. On-screen, his distinctive speeches fascinate viewers, and off-screen, his sense of humor wins him many fans. His Instagram captions and postings reveal his humor.

Kartik, who stars in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, posted a photo of himself and his colleagues in pink on Instagram. Kartik and his colleagues pose in pink for the portrait. “Satya Pink Ki Katha #PinkDay,” he captioned his image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

SatyaPrem Ki Katha is said to be a love story, and it will be Kartik and Sajid Nadiadwala’s first time working together. The movie, which was directed by Sameer Vidwans and was once called “Satyanarayan ki Katha,” is now called “SatyaPrem Ki Katha.” The movie is set to come out on June 29 of next year.

Aside from this, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen with Kriti Sanon in the movie Shehzada. After Luka Chuppi, this is the second time Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have worked together on a movie. The 10th of February next year is when Shehzada will be freed. The movie is a remake of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which came out in 2020 and was directed by Rohit Dhawan. He will also be in ‘Freddy,’ a romantic thriller directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Alaya F. Hansal Mehta and Kartik will also work together on the social drama “Captain India.” The actor from Dhamaka will also be in Aashiqui 3 by Anurag Basu.

