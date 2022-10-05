Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9, 2022.

Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva is doing well at the movie office.

The highly-anticipated film was the first of a trilogy that would be part of Astraverse.

Audiences and reviewers like Brahmastra. Varun Dhawan termed the Alia-Ranbir film a “big-screen viewing.” “I watched Brahmastra on opening day,” he told Bollywood Hungama. Big-screen watch? I enjoyed simply being in the crowd and feeling the vibe. “Just doing it felt fantastic.” He’s also seen Laal Singh Chaddha, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Sooryavanshi. Varun, who debuted in Student of the Year, says he wears masks to watch movies silently.

On the work front, Varun will next be in Bhediya, a horror movie written by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Amar Kaushik. Kriti Sanon will also be in the movie, which also stars Dinesh Vijan. It is set to come out on November 25, 2022. Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe has three parts, and Bhediya is the third one. This is also the second time that Kriti and Varun have worked together on screen. The first time was in the 2015 movie Dilwale, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the main roles.

Next, the actor from Badrinath Ki Dulhania will be in Nitesh Tiwari’s action movie Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is set to come out on April 7, 2023.

