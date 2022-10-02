Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan “relives” childhood memories at his Naani’s home

Kartik Aaryan “relives” childhood memories at his Naani’s home

Articles
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan “relives” childhood memories at his Naani’s home

Kartik Aaryan “relives” childhood memories at his Naani’s home

Advertisement
  • Kartik Aaryan debuted in Luv Ranjan’s 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama.
  • He will next appear in Shehzada, a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
  • Kartik will also play an airforce officer in Hansal Mehta’s social drama Captain India.
Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan debuted in Luv Ranjan’s 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, starring Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, and Ishita Raj Sharma. Since then, the actor has appeared in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Luka Chuppi. He’s one of Bollywood’s most popular and bankable actors.

The actor, who was filming SatyaPrem Ki Katha, attended his cousin’s wedding in Madhya Pradesh. Kartik recently posted childhood photos with his ‘Naani Aaryan’ His caption: “Aaryan. My first five years… #NaaniKaGhar.” Fans and the industry extended love to the duo as soon as the photos were online. A user said, “Cutenesss lives in AARYAN name!” “Mala aunty ki mummy aur beta dono hi superrrrrr cool n cute hain.”   said another. “Cool koki ki cool Nani.” said another.

Kartik Aaryan’s pictures:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Advertisement

Kartik will next appear in Shehzada, a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Kriti Sanon. Rohit Dhawan, David’s son, will direct the 2023 film. Next, he’ll star in Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic thriller Freddy with Alaya F.

Kartik will also play an airforce officer in Hansal Mehta’s social drama Captain India. He’s also directing Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3.

Also Read

Kartik Aaryan is wearing a pink hoodie in his “morning shoot” outfit for SatyaPrem Ki Katha: PIC
Kartik Aaryan is wearing a pink hoodie in his “morning shoot” outfit for SatyaPrem Ki Katha: PIC

Kartik Aaryan is now one of Bollywood's most adored performers It wouldn't...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story