Kartik Aaryan “relives” childhood memories at his Naani’s home

Kartik Aaryan debuted in Luv Ranjan’s 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, starring Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, and Ishita Raj Sharma. Since then, the actor has appeared in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Luka Chuppi. He’s one of Bollywood’s most popular and bankable actors.

The actor, who was filming SatyaPrem Ki Katha, attended his cousin’s wedding in Madhya Pradesh. Kartik recently posted childhood photos with his ‘Naani Aaryan’ His caption: “Aaryan. My first five years… #NaaniKaGhar.” Fans and the industry extended love to the duo as soon as the photos were online. A user said, “Cutenesss lives in AARYAN name!” “Mala aunty ki mummy aur beta dono hi superrrrrr cool n cute hain.” said another. “Cool koki ki cool Nani.” said another.

Kartik Aaryan’s pictures:

Kartik will next appear in Shehzada, a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Kriti Sanon. Rohit Dhawan, David’s son, will direct the 2023 film. Next, he’ll star in Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic thriller Freddy with Alaya F.

Kartik will also play an airforce officer in Hansal Mehta’s social drama Captain India. He’s also directing Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3.

