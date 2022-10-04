Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan resumes shooting on the sets of Satya Prem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan resumes shooting on the sets of Satya Prem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan resumes shooting on the sets of Satya Prem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan resumes shooting on the sets of Satya Prem Ki Katha

  • Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are two of the most well-known actors in Bollywood.
  • The next movie with this popular on-screen couple will be Satya Prem Ki Katha.
  • Fans can’t keep their excitement in check, but here’s the latest news about the movie.
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are two of the most well-known actors in Bollywood. Fans recently fell in love with the way they worked together on screen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which came out in May and went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year. The next movie with this popular on-screen couple will be Satya Prem Ki Katha. Fans can’t keep their excitement in check, but here’s the latest news about the movie.

On Monday, Kartik Aaryan posted an Instagram story in which he showed that he was back at work on the set of a movie. He put “Back to Work” as the title of his story and said that he was in Mumbai for work.

Kartik Aryan

 

Kiara recently told  about his relationship with Kartik Aaryan. She remarked, “Fortunately, Kartik and I worked well together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2… We began well. We’ve started filming and will finish this month. I’m glad to have him back. I play Katha and he plays Satya in my favourite love tale. Everyone liked Kabir Singh, my last.”

Shehzada is Aaryan’s version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He’s also working on Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy. Aaryan later starred in Aashiqui 3. The actor has several upcoming movies.

Kartik Aaryan “relives” childhood memories at his Naani’s home
Kartik Aaryan “relives” childhood memories at his Naani’s home

Kartik Aaryan debuted in Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He...

