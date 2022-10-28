Kartik Aaryan is a talented Bollywood actor who works in Hindi films.

Kartik Aaryan is a talented Bollywood actor who works in Hindi films. When he was spotted in the city of Ahmedabad, he was greeted by a large crowd. Fans showed up in the hundreds, and when they saw the actor, they went crazy. We didn’t have to wait long before we saw people chanting “Kartik, Kartik” as the actor waved at them. The actor from Love Aaj Kal was also surprised to see such a big crowd when he got there.

But what happened exactly? Why was Kartik in Ahmedabad? Let us help you figure out what’s going on.

Kartik Aaryan went to the city of Ahmedabad to film scenes for his next movie, Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kartik and Kiara Advani play the main roles in the movie. The movie will come out in June of next year. It will be directed by Sameer Vidwans and made by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.

We saw Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan at the Mumbai airport early on Friday. The two actors are now in the state of Gujarat, even though they did not arrive at the airport at the same time and were not seen together.

Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram Post

Fans of Aaryan who follow these kinds of news stories must have known that he would be seen in Ahmedabad city. As soon as Kartik was seen in the city, a large group of fans gathered in hopes of getting a picture with Aaryan.

Kartik posted a video to Instagram of his fans giving him a big welcome. He wrote “Aapka Pyaar” as the title of the video.

Work-wise, once he’s done with Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik will be in the movie Freddy, which stars Alaya F in the main role. Kiara, on the other hand, will star with Vicky Kaushal in the movie Govinda Naam Mera.

