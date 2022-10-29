Kartik Aryan introduces his character Dr Freddy Ginwala

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In this movie, the actor will work with Alaya F for the first time, and fans can’t wait to see them together.

Freddy will come out right away on Disney+ Hotstar, it was announced yesterday.

Freddy’s first look poster, with Kartik Aaryan on it,

A few hours ago, Kartik Aaryan posted a poster of Freddy on Instagram. It showed a tortoise with a set of false teeth on its back. Fans were interested in the poster because it showed a set of teeth with a rose in between. Kartik wrote on the poster that his character in Freddy will soon be seen for the first time. Two hours later, Kartik posted the first picture of his character, Dr. Freddy Ginwala, and wrote, “Dr. Freddy Ginwala Appointments opening soon #Freddy.”

In the newest poster, Kartik is shown holding a set of false teeth in his gloved hands. There is a hint of blood on the dentures. His face is mysterious, making us all wonder what’s going to happen. People are really excited about Freddy because of this poster, and they can’t wait for it to come out. Look at the signs down below.

