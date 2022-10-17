Kate and William named Prince Louis to honour the Royal Family

Kate and William named their third child Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

The name has a lot of symbolism behind it, including significant ties to the royal family.

The baby’s older brother, Prince George, shares the same middle name as his father, William.

Kate Middleton recently revealed a comprehensive story of how she named her children during her first solo appearance as the new Princess of Wales in Guildford.

Kate, 40, spoke extensively about her children and how she and Prince William chose their names when visiting the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity section.

While there was much curiosity about the names of royal children such as Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, few people are aware that the Prince and Princess of Wales named their children in the traditional British manner.

According to the report, royal analyst Victoria Arbiter stated, “on one hand there is a desire to inform the families before the public declaration is made and any new parent appreciates having a little private time to get to get to know their new addition before the onslaught of announcements,”

The List claimed that when the new parents officially disclosed Prince Louis’ name, admirers were immediately deciphering the significance of their choice.

Kate and William announced their son’s name on Twitter, like they did previously. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.”

The name Louis refers to the Duke of Edinburgh’s uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, and the Duke’s maternal grandfather, Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg.

Louis’ older brother, Prince George, shares the same middle name as his father, William. The name is of French and German origin and means “renowned warrior.”