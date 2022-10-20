Advertisement
Kate Middleton “anguish” over William-Harry dispute revealed

Kate Middleton “anguish” over William-Harry dispute revealed

Kate Middleton “anguish” over William-Harry dispute revealed

Kate Middleton, Prince William ready for baby number four

  • Kate Middleton is reportedly yearning for a reconciliation between her husband and brother-in-law.
  • Princess of Wales is aware of William and Harry’s ‘anger,’ and hopes they will reconcile.

Kate Middleton is claimed to be yearning for a reunion between her husband, Prince William, and brother-in-law, Prince Harry, despite the siblings’ long estrangement, according to the report.

According to royal analyst Neil Sean, the Princess of Wales is aware of William and Harry’s ‘anger,’ and hopes that they will put their differences aside; the feud erupted after Prince Harry moved away from the royal family with bride Meghan Markle.

Neil stated on his YouTube channel, “Catherine, herself, is still believing that, one day, the brothers would reconcile.”

“She knows just how much anger and anguish that this particular break-up has caused both William and Harry… According to a very good source, Kate is very optimistic about a reconciliation,” he continued.

Neil went on to say that Kate’s confidence stems from the fact that both Prince Harry and William were ‘best friends’ before turning out to be ‘worst enemies.’

He also commented on Kate’s friendship with Prince Harry, adding, “They got on incredibly well. You could see that from videos like when they did Heads Together. Kate was the sort of person that he could confide in.”

