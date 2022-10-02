Advertisement
  • Kate Middleton recently became the Princess of Wales after King Charles III took to the throne.
  • During her recent visit to Wales, an old video of Kate has resurfaced on the internet.
  • In it, she can be heard giving a romantic explanation to a fan who told her she would make a great princess.
Kate Middleton, the former Duchess of Cambridge, was recently crowned Princess of Wales after her father-in-law, King Charles III, ascended to the throne following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

While Kate has been praised for her calm and caring personality, she has also received a lot of love from the public, much like her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

An old video of Kate has resurfaced on the internet following her recent visit to Wales with her husband, Prince William.

The Princess was heard in the video giving a romantic explanation after being told she would make a “great Princess of Wales.”

During her visit to Wales, the mother of three can be seen greeting a crowd at Cardiff Castle in a video shared on Twitter.

Shaking the royal’s hand, a member of the audience told her that she would make an excellent Princess of Wales.

Kate adorably looked at William while responding to her fan and replied, “That’s very thoughtful of you. I’m in capable hands.”

The touching video left royal fans speechless.

Following the end of the Royal Family mourning period on September 26, Kate and William visited the country after receiving their new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

The royal couple has a special connection to Wales because they lived there as newlyweds and first-time parents.

