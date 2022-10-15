Kate Middleton is a “matriarch” who “guides the family”

Kate Middleton has been called the “matriarch” of her family, and Prince William’s former private secretary said that she has modernized her role in The Firm.

He also talked about how he thinks Kate will adjust to her new role as Princess of Wales.

Kate, who is also a mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, is said to have taken over as the family’s matriarch since the Queen died on September 8 at the age of 96.

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, who was Prince William, Middleton, and Prince Harry’s private secretary from 2005 to 2013, has said that her is a “matriarch” who “guides the family.”

He also added that he believes Kate will take on her Princess of Wales title with “humility”.

Speaking to People, Lowther-Pinkerton said, “She is a matriarch. Not in the sense of an older woman in a twin set and pearls, but she guides the family and advises [Prince William] when he wants it.”

