Kate Middleton once played Miss Trunchbull in ‘Matilda’?

In the upcoming sixth season of Netflix’s The Crown, Meg Bellamy will play Kate Middleton, the next Princess of Wales.

The actress, however, has recently made news for portraying the far less glamorous Miss Trunchbull in Matilda.

A flashback photo of Meg that has been circulating online has stunned fans. The 19-year-old actress is pictured in the picture wearing a military-inspired costume, a thick leather belt, and her trademark riding crop.

In the meantime, Meg’s previous teacher Claire Louise Rosser told the Sunday Mirror that she was “ridiculously humble” and quite similar to Middleton.

“Meg is similar and absurdly modest. She was a really well-liked student who you had to push to speak up. She wasn’t a drama queen or loudmouth, rather, she was pretty reserved. She had great attendance, was consistently on time, and would agree with requests, the woman continued.

Meg will make her debut appearance in the divisive Netflix series The Crown in the final season of The Crown, playing the Princess of Wales.

