Edition: English
Edition: English

Kate Middleton praised for 'hands-on' approach with children

  • Kate Middleton’s ‘hands-on’ approach to raising her children was praised in a new book by royal expert.
  • Kate and Prince William have a nanny and housekeeper, but Kate is a hands-on mother, says Katie Nicholl.
  • Nicholl: Kate makes tea for Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.
Kate Middleton’s ‘hands-on’ approach to raising her and Prince William’s children, Prince George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, has been praised in a new book by a royal specialist.

While Kate is the new Princess of Wales, royal expert Katie Nicholl claims that at home, she is a typical mother to her three children, including cooking tea for them despite having world-class support.

“They (Kate and Prince William) try to schedule royal engagements as much as they can around George and Charlotte’s schedules – football practise and gymnastics clubs and playdates with cheesy pasta.” Nicholl wrote in her new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and The Future of The Crown.

“They try to do the school run as much as possible. Yes, they have a nanny and a housekeeper, but it’s Kate preparing tea most days. She really is completely hands-on,” Nicholl said.

Nicholl’s remarks are not surprising; Kate is known to be a devoted homemaker for William and their children, and is often seen bringing her children up from school, among other things.

