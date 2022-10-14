Kate Middleton wears Chanel jacket for recent outing

Princess of Wales walked out with Prince William to celebrate Coach Core’s 10th anniversary.

Kate, 40, chose a Chanel outfit inspired by the French design house’s cobalt blue tweed jacket.

The princess completed her glam outfit with gold hoop earrings and a crystal pendant.

Kate Middleton continues to wow royal admirers with her gorgeous fashion choices.

The Princess of Wales walked outdoors with Prince William on Thursday to honour the 10th anniversary of the sports charity Coach Core.

Kate chose a stunning royal blue Chanel jacket for the lunchtime excursion, channelling 90s themes. She wore a buttoned-up jacket with wide-leg black pants.

The French design house’s cobalt blue tweed blazer dates from 1995.

Kate, 40, met with young participants as well as administrators from the organisation, which was founded by the Royal Foundation during London’s Olympic Games in 2012.

The princess completed her glam outfit with gold hoop earrings and a yellow-gold and blue crystal pendant.

Kate and William have had a hectic schedule since assuming their new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after Queen Elizabeth’s death in September.

