Kate, Princess of Wales pays tribute to Prince Philip in King’s first official photo

On the day before the Queen’s funeral, Buckingham Palace put out a picture of King Charles III, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales.

The royal four posed for the picture before an event at the palace. They were all dressed in black because they were still in mourning for the Queen.

In the picture, Charles is standing with one hand in his pocket and the other around the waist of the Queen Consort.

In the middle, Prince William stood proudly next to his father, and his wife Kate put a loving hand on his back to help him.

The royals smiled for the camera, and the Princess of Wales made sure to pay a subtle tribute to Prince Philip, who had died recently.

Advertisement

Kate wore the dress when she met Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, at Buckingham Palace on the same day.

The Princess wore a pair of sheer black tights and her usual black heeled pumps with the dress.

Kate had a wave of curls in her hair, and the few jewels she wore were very important to the Royal Family.

She wore a pair of stunning diamond and pearl earrings from Princess Diana’s collection, which she has worn before.

Also Read King Charles not to attend COP27 UN Conference on Climate Change King Charles will not attend the COP 27 UN Conference. He was...