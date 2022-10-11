Katie Price speaks candidly about having suicidal thoughts

Katie Price says she’s thought about ending her life.

This remarks shocked her fans.

One-off special was due to air last month but postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Advertisement

Katie Price left her fans feeling moved and motivated by frank remarks about having suicidal thoughts.

The one-off show, which was supposed to run last month but was delayed due to the passing of the late Queen, focused on the 44-year-old reality TV personality.

In it, the former glamour model discusses her life’s traumas and experiences, as well as her battles with her mental health and admissions that she has contemplated suicide.

“I hit a severe depression a couple of years ago. Depression on top of [post-traumatic stress disorder]. I was suicidal. I didn’t want to be here,” she said in the documentary.

The mother of five spoke about an attempt on her life and stated that after it was over, all she could see were the faces of her kids, adding, “I don’t ever want that to happen again”.

In connection with the vehicle accident in September of last year, which resulted in her admitting guilt to charges of driving while intoxicated, driving when prohibited by law, and driving without insurance, her mental health also came up.

Advertisement

Some viewers who found the documentary to be emotional did so by posting their opinions on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

One said: “I’m sat here watching with tears streaming down my face Katie. […] So proud of you.” Another said: “It’s actually really sad and I feel sorry for Katie”.

“Thought you were real and honest in [the] documentary. Keep working on you. Can’t wait to see you back at the top,” said another one.

You can watch Katie Price: Trauma and Me on All 4

Also Read Katie Price reflects on son Harvey’s ‘life-threatening’ weight Katie Price, an English reality personality, remarked on her son Harvey's "life-threatening"...

Advertisement