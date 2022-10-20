Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal give review on Bhediya trailer

Advertisement
Articles
  • Bhediya’s trailer premiered on October 19 to considerable acclaim.
  • Bollywood hasn’t tried something like Bhediya before.
  • The director, Amar Kaushik, wants to create a horror comedy universe.
Bhediya trailer premiered on October 19 to considerable acclaim. The trailer’s concept, vision, and effects were praised. Celebrities discussed the trailer on social media. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal discussed Bhediya’s trailer on Instagram. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in a small wedding in Rajasthan earlier this year.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal frequently discuss movies. They’re honest about their viewing. They also support Bollywood talent when possible. They reviewed Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya trailer on their Instagram account. The trailer impressed Katrina and Vicky Kaushal. Bollywood hasn’t tried something like Bhediya before. The director, Amar Kaushik, wants to create a horror comedy universe, and this is his first try. Character crossovers are likely.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram stories:

Katrina Kaif praises the Bhediya trailer

Vicky Kaushal praises the Bhediya trialer

Phone Bhoot, released on November 4, stars Katrina Kaif. She then appears in Merry Christmas and Tiger 3. Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utetkar’s unnamed, and Tripti Dimri’s feature are among Vicky Kaushal’s nearly half-dozen upcoming projects. He is writing Sam Bahadur with Meghna Gulzar and The Immortals of Ashwatthama and Takht. Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, follows Bhediya. Bhediya, Ganapath, Adipurush, and Shehzada will feature Kriti Sanon. She may work with Hansal Mehta on a film.

