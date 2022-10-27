Katrina Kaif discusses her relationship with Alia Bhatt and others

Katrina Kaif is preparing for Phone Bhoot, starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She also revealed her relationship with Alia Bhatt and others.

Katrina Kaif, who debuted in Boom in 2003, has grown as an actress. Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and other hits have featured her. The actress is preparing for Phone Bhoot, starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina Kaif revealed her relationship with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Vijay Sethupati in an interview. She also answered questions about her relationship with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in a brief but sweet manner.

Katrina Kaif about Salman Khan

Partner, Bharat, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, and others feature Katrina and Salman. Katrina told media, “Always fun,” when asked how she felt about Salman Khan.

Katrina Kaif called her relationship with Alia Bhatt“Always informative, always knowledgeable. It’s intellectual, you always leave knowing more than you met him with. He’s incredibly intelligent,” She also called Priyanka Chopra “always inspiring” and her Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi “honest”. Katrina said Shah Rukh Khan is smart and informative. Always informative and knowledgeable. It’s intellectual—you always learn more. Katrina said he’s brilliant.

On work in front, Katrina Kaif will star in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film opens on November 4. Tiger 3 with Salman Khan is another. Tiger 3 will premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Diwali 2023 under Maneesh Sharma. Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra star Katrina Kaif.