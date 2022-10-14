Katrina Kaif looks stunning in full Sergio Hudson green ensemble

Katrina Kaif donned a full Sergio Hudson green outfit.

The actress demonstrates how even bold hues like green can appear sophisticated.

She accessorized her look with mules by Kurt Geiger London, individually priced at up to 15,300.00.

Katrina Kaif can pretty much pull off anything when it comes to fashion. This time, she demonstrates it by wearing an all-green Sergio Hudson costume with ease. If you’ve been following Katrina, you already know how her stylish appearance has motivated her followers. Katrina always dresses to please, from her casual off-duty appearances—comfy sweatsuits and graphic t-shirts—to her elegant looks.

This time, Katrina Kaif was spotted at a Mumbai event wearing a full Sergio Hudson green ensemble. At the occasion, the actress took a moment to pose for the photographers. She wore a magnificent wrap skirt, a plunging full-sleeved shirt, and a stunning pair of Kurt Geiger London mules, all styled by Ami Patel, her stylist. Continue reading to learn more about the celeb’s clothing.

Kurt Geiger London mules complemented Katrina Kaif’s green Sergio Hudson costume as she halted and posed for the photographers.

Sergio Hudson’s silk-chiffon and mesh bodysuit in green is worn with a matching draped wrap-effect grain de Poudre wool midi skirt to complete the ensemble. The body suit boasts spacious sleeves and a plunging neckline. The ensemble is stylish yet seems put together very naturally because to the strong colours and loose silhouette. With her gold earrings and glowy makeup, Katrina finished the look, giving it a noticeable boost. Kaif accessorised her gorgeous look with mules by Kurt Geiger London, which are individually priced at up to 15,300.00.

You may combine the glitzy green bodysuit ( 83,526) with the complementary green midi skirt ( 79,055) to get Katrina’s Sergio Hudson glam look. It’s the ideal attire to enjoy silk chiffon’s softness while showing off a plunging neckline and striking sheer but floating sleeves. To showcase the vivid green, be sure to keep your makeup and accessories simple like Katrina.

