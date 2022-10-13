Advertisement
  Katrina Kaif looks surreal in first PICS from Karwa Chauth with hubby Vicky Kaushal
  • Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their first Karwa Chauth since they got married in December of last year.
  • Just a few minutes ago, both of the couples posted happy pictures of their Karwa Chauth celebrations on their own social media accounts.
  • Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Karwa Chauth Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posted beautiful pictures from their Karwa Chauth party on Instagram.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their first Karwa Chauth since they got married in December of last year. Katrina and Vicky, like most couples in B’Town, took part in the rituals with Vicky’s parents. Just a few minutes ago, both of the couples posted happy pictures of their Karwa Chauth celebrations on their own social media accounts. Look at them.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Karwa Chauth
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posted beautiful pictures from their Karwa Chauth party on Instagram. For the special event, the couple wore beautiful traditional clothes. Vicky is wearing a white kurta with golden thread work in the pictures. He put it together with a pair of white pants. Katrina, on the other hand, looked stunning in a beautiful red saree and a printed blouse. The actress from the movie Phone Bhoot wore red bracelets, earrings, and a mangalsutra. She also put vermillion on the part in the middle of her hair and left her long hair open.

Not only did Vicky and Katrina pose with each other, but they also took a picture with Vicky’s parents.

Vicky and Katrina both have intriguing job initiatives. Vicky is alongside Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film. Anand Tiwari’s film featuring Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. He’ll also feature in Govinda Naam Mera starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Currently, he’s filming Sam Bahadur alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Katrina Kaif has Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. Katrina will also appear in Tiger 3, Merry Christmas, and Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

 

