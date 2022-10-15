Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal also fasted on Karwa Chauth

Actress Katrina Kaif claimed that on Karwa Chauth, she and her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, stood by each other.

Actress Katrina Kaif claimed that on Karwa Chauth, she and her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, stood by each other. Katrina claimed Vicky Kaushal decided to fast alone in a recent interview. When Katrina had to wait longer for the ceremonies, she also admitted that she felt quite hungry.

This year was Katrina and Vicky’s first Karwa Chauth. The event was also shared with his parents, Sham and Veena Kaushal. On December 9, 2021, Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Family members and close friends attended the wedding ceremony.

Speaking about it, Katrina said, “I was hungry. (laughs) I have to report to you… everyone had, I mean… all the online, the thing was the moon was going to be seen in Mumbai at 9:01 and it was not seen, I think, till 9:35. And it’s almost like your mind is prepared for what it’s expected, but after 9 to 9:30, I was like ‘I’m hungry! I’m really, really hungry!'”

Katrina also spoke about Vicky, “But, the sweetest thing was that, of course, Vicky was also fasting. Yes, he also fasted. That, he wouldn’t… I’m sure he wouldn’t have (let me do it alone), and he didn’t even… it’s not like I asked him to do it all. I didn’t say anything. He did it himself, so that was sweet and of course, our… his parents were also over, so it was our first… because it was our first year of marriage, there’s pooja which happens and all that. So, that was lovely.”

On Instagram on Thursday night, Katrina posted a number of images with Vicky, Sham, and Veena. For the occasion, Katrina wore a pink saree and a vibrant blouse. Vicky chose cream ethnic clothing. Katrina captioned the post, “Pehle (first) #KarvaChauth (sparkles emoji).” Reacting to it, Priyanka Chopra commented, “Congratulations so beautiful (heart eyes emoji).” Mini Mathur wrote, “Soooooo lovely.” Karisma Kapoor said, “Happy 1st Karvachauth.”

Vicky’s upcoming movie with Sara Ali Khan is an untitled romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar. In addition, he has the upcoming projects Govinda Naam Mera, a comedy starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, an untitled movie starring Tripti Dimri, and Sam Bahadur, the upcoming biopic from filmmaker Meghna Gulzar starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh. He last appeared in the historical drama Sardar Udham by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

In Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot, Katrina appears with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. On November 4, the horror-comedy is scheduled for release. Along with Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina will appear in Merry Christmas. The release date for her other Salman Khan film, Tiger 3, is April 23, 2023.