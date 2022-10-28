Katrina Kaif says my in-laws liked to call me Kitto

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who wed in December of last year, are one of Bollywood’s most popular couples. The actress has a funny nickname among her in-laws.

She stated, “My in-laws call me Kitto with love.”

The actress and her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will be on the Show to promote their film “Phone Bhoot.”

Katrina, who rose to prominence with ‘Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya?’ and ‘Namastey London,’ gained positive reviews for her performances in ‘New York’ and ‘Raajneeti’ as well. The actress will for the first time participate in a horror-comedy genre.

The film, which will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame, will be produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani. It is the tale of a shop where all issues, including those involving ghosts, are resolved.

On the comedy-based reality show, she discusses her life after marriage, and when the host mentions the name his mother gave him, she discloses that she, too, has a unique moniker at her husband’s family.

